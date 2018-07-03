Grand Theft Auto Online Celebrates Independence Day With Great Deals

With the 4th of July almost upon us, many games are offering in-game events and items to help you celebrate with your buddies. And Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto Online is no exception.

The publisher has detailed some of the new content that will be available this week in the massive online game including some firework launchers and items that will help you celebrate your patriotism with a bang!

The following content will be available from now through July 9, letting you celebrate with various items for a 40 percent discount. This includes:

Vapid Liberator

Western Motorcycle Company Sovereign

Musket

Firework Launcher & Fireworks

Star Spangled Banner Horns

Patriot Tire & Parachute Smoke

Stars n Stripes Facepaint

Independence Day Clothing, Haircuts, Masks & Outfits

MOC Liveries

Independence Day MK II Weapon Liveries

You can get an idea of the items available in the image above.

In addition, you’re able to earn a Double Cash Bonus with certain activities within GTA Online including all Smuggler’s Run, Special Cargo and Bikers Sell Missions. This is through July 9 so you’ve got a few days to stock up.

Grand Theft Auto Online is also offering extended discounts for the following over the next week:

Hangars- 50 percent off

Executive Offices- 50 percent off

Special Cargo Warehouses- 50 percent off

Biker Clubhouses & Businesses- 50 percent off

Mammoth Avenger & Renovations- 30 percent off

Mobile Operations Center & Renovations- 30 percent off

Vapid GB200- 30 percent off

Grotti X80 Proto- 30 percent off

Imponte Ruiner 2000 (Buy it now & Trade Prices)- 30 percent off

Last but certainly not least, if you applied for Rockstar Games’ Guest List promotion, today’s the day you can start collecting your bonuses. There should be 300,000 GTA$ waiting for you along with that special Orange Wireframe Bodysuit.

That seems to be about it when it comes to Grand Theft Auto Online celebrations for July 4th as there doesn’t appear to be any special events like “Let Freedom Ring” races or anything like that. But considering the amount of content that’s already on hand in the game, you should have no trouble tracking down other players and celebrating in style. Besides, maybe you can see just how well those firework launchers will do for you during your next heist, yeah?

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.