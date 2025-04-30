God of War Fans Need to Keep an Eye on Blades of Fire in May

The combat of God of War and God of War Ragnarok are unparalleled, but one upcoming game is looking to challenge these titans: Blades of Fire. Developed by Mercury Steam and published by 505 Games, Blades of Fire takes Kratos’ gritty and brutal combat and puts a fantasy spin on it, while also incorporating new ideas. Imagine if Kratos and Brok combined and you will begin to understand Aran de Lira. Blades of Fire is set to release on May 22nd, and Mercury Steam has been showing off the game, from combat to the exciting blacksmithing mechanic. God of War fans won’t want to miss out on this title and its unique combat system.

Blades of Fire is set within a fantasy world with a beautiful and haunting art design reminiscent of Pan’s Labyrinth and early 80s dark fantasy films. Humanity is on the brink of destruction due to a powerful spell cast by Queen Nerca, the antagonist, that turns steel to stone. Steel plays a major role in Blades of Fire as it was a gift from an ancient race of giants that allowed humanity to conquer the world.

Now, only Aran is capable of wielding the Hammer of the Gods and forging steel weapons. This is a crucial aspect of the game, as it is your weapon that determines your abilities rather than Aran’s stats, which is common in most RPGs. This is just one way Blades of Fire stands out from other action RPGs, and with seven different weapon families and 30+ Forge Scrolls, players will have near-infinite customization in how they fight.

Play video

Forging weapons is done at anvils, which also act as checkpoints similar to Soulslike games. The Forge of the Gods allows Aran to create powerful weapons using Forge Scrolls. Players are then taken to the blackboard, which begins a mini-game where players can customize and design their weapon. Choices like steel type, cross-section, guard, and pommel will alter the weapon forged between daggers, twins, sabers, swords, greatswords, polearms, and spears. Each weapon corresponds to the slashing, piercing, or bludgeoning damage type, though some can switch between two types.

Where Blades of Fire aims to stand out from other action RPGs is its combat system. It combines hack-and-slash with Soulslike mechanics and then layers a unique aiming system on top of this. Enemy body parts are mapped to different buttons on the controller or keyboard, allowing Aran to target the head, arms, or body of a foe. Players must balance not only their weapon type, but also where they strike depending on the enemy they face. Combat will feel familiar to the God of War series, but different enough to offer a new experience.

Balancing offense with defense is crucial to survival in Blades of Fire. Not only do players need to use the correct weapon for an encounter, but they must know how to use it, too. Knowing when to strike is important. Players must consider any advantage they can get, whether this be taking the high ground, utilizing an enemy’s weak points, or wearing an enemy’s stamina down. For defense, players can evade attacks, block them, or perform a parry. Perfect parries are the strongest defensive tool, allowing Aran to deal a heavy strike and gain unlimited stamina for a short period. Managing Aran’s stamina is paramount to defeating your enemies, especially when facing several enemies at once.

Blades of Fire Aran & Adso.

Another aspect of Blades of Fire players will find familiar is the presence of Adso de Zelk, Aran’s companion. To say Adso bears many similarities to Atreus wouldn’t be false, though instead of playing the role of son, Adso is a scholar accompanying Aran. He provides important information on the enemies Aran faces, documents their journey, translates numerous languages, and provides clues to puzzles.

Blades of Fire borrows ideas from other action games and combines them with new and unique ideas. Combat, exploration, and forging will make up most of the player’s journey through this dark and charming world. Mercury Steam has taken ideas from other series, such as God of War, and created an engaging game that action RPG fans will not want to miss.

Blades of Fire Pre-Order Sale & Bonuses

Blades of Fire launches on May 22nd for PC through Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It is priced at $59.99, but those who pre-order can take advantage of a 10% discount, bringing it down to $53.99 on all platforms. In addition to a discount, pre-ordering Blades of Fire grants players exclusive rewards, including the Iron Paladin and Lord of Steel Attire for Aran, additional forging materials, and the Hammer Head for the Hyssop weapon.

