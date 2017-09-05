Grand Theft Auto Online’s Newest Additions Include New Vehicle, Shootout Mode

It's Tuesday, which means we've got another week of small but sufficient updates for Grand Theft Auto Online – and there's plenty to look forward to this week, especially if you're a fan Adversary-related activities.

First up, a new vehicle has been introduced into the mix, in the form of the HVY Nightshark. According to Rockstar Games, "There's a special moment in the life of every successful arms dealer when you realize that everyone else is out to kill you. And when the moment comes, you want a vehicle built exclusively to cater to that particular dilemma. Enter the HVY Nightshark, where you can unleash a hail of bullets in total comfort with its front-facing twin machine guns. Welcome to the new business class - now available exclusively from Warstock Cache & Carry."

But that's not all. There's also a new mode introduced called Overtime Shootout, and here's the lowdown: "You've mastered the art of mercilessly shoving your opponent off the scoring platforms in Overtime Rumble, and now it's time to embrace a new challenge. Overtime Shootout is all about accuracy and finesse and all eyes are on you. Instead of barreling down a ramp alongside your team mates, each player gets their own time to shine - or combust - as they alternate turns in true shootout fashion. Buckle up and aim high as the team with the most points collected by the end wins."

Double GTA$ and RP are available in the mode through August 14th.

On top of that, several items are on sale for 25 percent off, including the Command Center Quarters and the Mobile Operations Center, which can be picked up from Warstock; as well as various ammo types on the cheap, including MK II and Tracer Rounds. You can also grab the Dewbauchee Vagner for cheap if you need a new sports car.

Finally, there's the Premium Race and Time Trial, which are available from today through the 14th:

Premium Race - "Mountain Drop" (Locked to Bikes)

- "Mountain Drop" (Locked to Bikes) Time Trial - "Maze Bank Arena"

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.