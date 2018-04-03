Grand Theft Auto Online Target Assault Races Announced, Here’s What’s New

Grand Theft Auto Online players have even more to look forward to as we continue on during the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series. What’s new this week includes the latest race mode, another new vehicle, and of course – discounts.

Here’s what Rockstar told ComicBook about the new races:

“In Target Assault Races, now available to play in GTA Online, teams of two strap into a range of weaponized vehicles – one behind the wheel, and the other on the trigger. The Gunner is responsible for destroying targets from a mounted gun, while the Driver races to outmaneuver the opposition for additional points on each lap. After each lap the Gunner and the Driver switch roles, and whichever team finishes with the most points wins.

Finishing laps in the top three and passing through Checkpoints ahead of your opponents will earn you bonus points, but accuracy is the name of the game here. You’ll score more points for smaller targets, and even more for hitting them dead center. Scatter-shooters may feast on large green targets, but if you’re racking up bullseyes on the elusive small red target, you’ll soon eclipse them on the leaderboard.

As the Driver, play to your teammate’s strengths — if your Gunner’s on a streak, ease up on the throttle and let them rip through a few more targets before rushing to the next Checkpoint.

Target Assault Races are available to play today in GTA Online, with seven unique tracks featuring an assortment of assault-minded vehicles, including the new Vapid Caracara. Jump into the Target Assault Series blip on the map and earn Double GTA$ and RP all week long.”

We also have a ferocious looking truck making its way onto the tracks as well with the Vapid Caracara:

And you can’t forget about this week’s discounts, either:

Assault Vehicles

Mammoth Avenger – 30% off

Turret Limo – 30% off

Karin Technical Aqua – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Karin Technical – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

HVY Barrage – 30% off ((Buy It Now & Trade Price)

HVY Insurgent – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Brute Armored Boxville – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Vehicle Upgrades