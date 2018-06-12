Grand Theft Auto Online Update Offers Heist Bonuses and More

The latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online has arrived, and it’s chock full of goodness if you’re into earning bonuses for a particular set of heists.

The company’s latest blog post details the heists where you can earn Double GTA$ and RP for the next week, through June 18. They are as follows:

The Flecca Job

Lester’s been busy lining up high stakes job opportunities, and it’s time to cut your teeth on a bank job to prove your worth. The target is a safety deposit box in an unassuming Fleeca Bank branch on the Western Highway – the bonds in the box are well worth the risk. Scope it out, head to Little Seoul to source the getaway vehicle, then infiltrate the vault and get away clean. Have talent behind the wheel of the Armored Kuruma and make sure the Driller keeps a cool head to handle the hacking, along with a steady hand to infiltrate the safety deposit box.

The Prison Break

Agent 14 is commissioning you and your team to spring a high-profile asset from Bolingbroke Penitentiary. Standard op for a breakout: you’ll need an inmate transport bus, a smuggler’s plane being used by the Vagos to traffic goods out of the country, a hardcopy of the inmate transfer schedule stolen from inside a police department and some heavy weaponry for good measure. To help things go smoothly, make sure you recruit a skilled pilot and a demolitions expert to the team. The good news for you, Professor Rashkovsky pays well.

The Doomsday Heist: Act 1 Finale

When foreign agents mount an attack on a hidden IAA Facility, your crew must mobilize and breach the base to prevent international calamity. You’ll be up against a veritable army of Merryweather mercenaries, so pack heavy weaponry and heavy combat armor to fend them off. Repel the invasion, save the day, and net a tidy ransom.

Simeon Contact Missions

Your old friend and totally legitimate businessman Mr. Yetarian is upping the ante for all skilled carjackers this week. Put in an honest day’s work and receive Double Cash & RP on all Simeon Contact Missions through June 18th.

On top of all this, the following vehicle, property and gear discounts are happening through the 18th:

Facilities – 40% off

Hangars – 50% off

Executive Offices – 50% off

Bulletproof Helmets – 50% off

Street, Light & Heavy Combat Heist Outfits – 50% off

Yacht Country Flags & Country Flag Parachute Bags – 50% off

You can also score discounts on the following vehicles:

CHEVAL TAIPAN – 30% OFF

OVERFLOD AUTARCH – 30% OFF

IMPONTE DELUXO – 25% OFF (BUY IT NOW & TRADE PRICE)

KARIN KURUMA – 30% OFF (BUY IT NOW & TRADE PRICE)

KARIN ARMORED KURUMA – 30% OFF (BUY IT NOW & TRADE PRICE)

LAMPADATI CASCO – 30% OFF (BUY IT NOW & TRADE PRICE)

PRISON BUS – 30% OFF (BUY IT NOW & TRADE PRICE)

You’ve only got until June 18, so hurry!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.