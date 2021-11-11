Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Reveals New Radio Station Details

Tomorrow, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will give longtime GTA fans and newcomers alike the chance to check out three of the biggest games ever released. After the compilation’s announcement, many fans had questions about the soundtrack. Licensed music often causes headaches when it comes to remasters and re-releases, but that won’t be the case for GTA: The Trilogy. In a press release, Rockstar Games revealed that the radio stations in these games will be the same as those offered in the 2014 releases, with no additional changes.

Between the three games, players can expect to hear more than 200 songs on 29 different stations. There’s a strong variety, spanning a multitude of genres. Naturally, Vice City‘s ’80s setting means the soundtrack is limited to that decade, but with tracks like “Out of Touch” by Hall & Oates, “99 Luftballoons” by Lena, and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” by Judas Priest, it just might have the best soundtrack in the collection. Controls for the radio have also been given a selection wheel, making it easier to switch between stations. Last but not least, players can look forward to improvements to the audio quality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In addition to higher quality audio at 16bit 44hrz for all the source music from the station as well as original ambient effects, players will also be able to experience the game in 5.1 surround sound,” Rockstar’s press release reads.

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas hold a special place in the hearts of many players, so it’s nice to see the effort that has gone into bringing these games to modern platforms. It remains to be seen whether this compilation will deliver an experience worthy of that legacy, but it certainly seems like Rockstar is working hard to maintain the elements that fans have come to love, from the gameplay, to the music.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will release November 11th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to GTA: The Trilogy? Are you happy that there have been no additional changes to these soundtracks? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!