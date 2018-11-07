‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Officially Sells Over 100 Million Copies

As if the stunning Red Dead Redemption 2 sales numbers we reported weren’t enough, Rockstar Games is also flying high on the news that its flagship title (to date, anyway) has cleared a truly impressive mark in the game industry.

During an earnings call for the end of Q2 fiscal year 2019, Take-Two revealed that Grand Theft Auto V, which came out more than five years ago for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, has sold over 100 million units, meaning that it cleared just a few million over the past few months. That makes it a leading sales titan in this generation of gaming, although Red Dead could catch up pretty quickly depending on its sales momentum.

This includes all units shipped to retail, though Take-Two didn’t make it clear if that includes digital units. Whatever the case, that’s still an impressive number.

Earlier this year, the company reported that the game cleared 95 million units sold and continued to be a best-seller, finding consistent placement in the top twenty best-selling games for each month, per reports from the NPD Group.

As a result, Grand Theft Auto V has become the third game to sell more than 100 million units sold. The first game to do so was Tetris, though that game became available in many iterations over the years; and the second was Minecraft, which continues to be a peak performer for Mojang and Microsoft, thanks to additional DLC.

Grand Theft Auto V has had a rather impressive journey over the years. The game got its start on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms with single player content before Grand Theft Auto Online was eventually introduced, bringing in millions of players with its free weekly downloadable content.

GTA V then eventually ended up on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with a first-person perspective, pushing sales even further. And its debut on PC cemented its legacy with a video editor, allowing users to put together custom replays of their greatest runs.

Congratulations to Rockstar Games on reaching this sales run. But the real question is, just how far can Grand Theft Auto V go? Looks like we’ll find out.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.