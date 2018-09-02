New ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Mod Lets You Play as Magneto

Grand Theft Auto V players on the PC have a new mod to play with that adds Marvel’s Magneto to the city of Los Santos.

Created by modder JulioNIB and spotted by PC Gamer, the Magneto script mod doesn’t just add a model of the Marvel character to play as. Players who download the mod also gain access to all of Magneto’s powers that include flying around and controlling various metal objects with his magnetic powers. A video shared by GTA X Scripting, JulioNIB’s site where the mod is hosted, previews what Magneto’s powers look like in-game by showing off the destruction that’s made possible by his powers. Flinging cars, catapulting planes into helicopters, and derailing trains are just some of the possibilities of the Magneto mod with instructions for the controlling the powers giving an idea of how the Magneto mechanic work. An in-game command also pulls up the mod menu with the full controls to show how players can harness all the powers the mod offers.

Moving larger metal objects around is the most obvious power that Magneto has and is probably going to be the first thing players try when downloading the mod, but it also comes with much more than that. From defensive abilities to the power to pull guns out of enemies’ hands and shoot bullets back at them, JulioNIB shared a full list of all the mod’s features that can be found below.

Special Melee attack

Flight

Magnetize target attack

Mass kill attack (grab ped weapon and shoot against him)

EMP attack

Stab attack

Wind turbine smash attack

Bullet shield

Bullet shield shoot bullets back attack

Steal peds weapons and shoot

Grab entities and smash (vehicles and metal peds only) or throw them

Lift entities and throw

Link entities together

Grab peds by neck and throw

Grab or lift distant planes/helicopters

Grab wind turbines

Attach wind turbines together creating a monster turbine

Derail trains

Stab peds with signs and small poles

Smash targets with wind turbine

Attach vehicles to wind turbine blades

Grab small gas pump machines

Grab big gas tanks

Grab lot of different metals

Customize metals list and behavior using the Manager (check script options menu)

Spawn Enemy, ally and killer

As is the case with most mods, this Magneto one has a few prerequisites that require players to already have different tools installed. The full list of what’s required along with instructions on installing the mod can be seen here while the mod itself can be found here.