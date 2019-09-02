Gravity Falls Is Getting a Board Game….in Russia

The beloved cartoon Gravity Falls is getting its very own board game…in Russia. Earlier this week, intrepid Redditors discovered that the Russian game publisher Hobby World is about to release a board game based on Gravity Falls, the Disney cartoon created by Alex Hirsch. The game, according to a summary found on BoardGameGeek is a 1-5 player cooperative game in which players attempt to unite the residents of Gravity Falls to fight the various monsters and strange phenomenon that plague the town. However, time is of the essence, as residents will lose confidence in the players each round. If the residents turn on you, you’ll be forced to board the bus out of town and leave Gravity Falls behind forever. Players can play as Dipper, Mabel, Grunkle Stan, Wendy, and Soos in their quest to save Gravity Falls from the various monsters plaguing the town.

Gravity Falls aired on various Disney channels from 2012 to 2016 and received rave reviews from critics. The show starred a pair of siblings, Dipper and Mabel, as they investigated a series of mysteries within the town of Gravity Fall, while living with their Great Uncle Stan in the Mystery Shack, a local tourist trap. The show ended after just two seasons, but reruns continue to air on Disney XD to this day.

While fans would love to see Gravity Falls revived as a tabletop game, don’t expect to see it appear outside of Russia anytime soon. While Hobby World is apparently searching for an international publisher, the game will need translations and go through another round of licensing agreements before it’s released abroad. A representative for Hobby World noted that they’re looking at “all available options” for getting the game released in the United States and elsewhere.

You can check out an early look at the game below: