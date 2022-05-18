GreedFall 2 Announced for Consoles and PC

✖

GreedFall 2 has been officially announced by Nacon and GreedFall developer Spiders. The follow-up to the 2019 role-playing video game is planned to release for PC and consoles in 2024, though specific console platforms were not announced as of yet. Despite being the second video game, it will actually be a prequel of sorts as it starts years prior to the first.

"The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet," the official description for GreedFall 2, straight from the Steam listing, reads in part. "This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny."

(Photo: Nacon/Spiders)

"We are very excited to reveal GreedFall 2 to everyone, the new game from Spiders," said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON, as part of the official announcement. "Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love. We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of role-playing games, great stories, action and fantasy."



"While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it," said Jehanne Rousseau, Founder and Director of Spiders development studio, as part of the same announcement. "In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures."

As noted above, GreedFall 2, which apparently has a full title of GreedFall II: The Dying World, is planned to release for PC and consoles in 2024. While no specific console platforms have been named, it seems fair to assume that it would release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the GreedFall franchise right here.

What do you think about a GreedFall sequel getting announced? Are you excited to learn more about the title in the future?