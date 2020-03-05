Grimes Paid a Visit to Overwatch’s Tracer and Jeff Kaplan

Grimes took a trip to Blizzard Entertainment‘s offices recently and met up with an Overwatch’s game director Jeff Kaplan, the popstar said earlier in the week by sharing a few photos from the meeting. Both Grimes and Kaplan posed for some pictures in front of a big statue of Tracer, the face of Overwatch, while also holding up an Overwatch League flag which showed the symbols for the league’s many professional teams. Grimes has been into Overwatch lately with this meetup the latest development in the interest, and while it could just be a casual visit, it’s got some Overwatch players hoping we’ll see some sort of collaboration eventually.

The photos in question from Grimes are shown below where the trio posed with the Overwatch League flag in Blizzard’s building. The pair showed off the different Overwatch League teams in the second photo with Tracer towering over them in the first.

Grimes Tracer and Jeff pic.twitter.com/nUC1ifNrVh — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) March 3, 2020

For those not caught up on Grimes’ gaming habits, this isn’t just a one-off meetup for the star even if it’s the first that’s been shared publicly like this. Not long ago, Grimes shared a poll recently on Twitter where the musician asked followers to help choose an Overwatch hero to main. Another tweet shared a few days later had the star saying her favorite PlayStation 4 game was Bloodborne, a pick that many people familiar with the game and FromSoftware’s works can probably relate to.

Who should I main in Overwatch? — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) February 19, 2020

Grimes also made an appearance at The Game Awards late last year to perform one of her songs accompanied by visuals from Cyberpunk 2077, the upcoming cyberpunk game from The Witcher creators CD Projekt Red. Her music will be featured in Cyberpunk 2077 and she’ll apparently be voicing a character in the game as well. She discussed new details about her character recently, but the video in which she shared has since been made private after it was released.

With those Cyberpunk 2077 plans in mind, some people have wondered in response to these Overwatch tweets may eventually lead to some kind of similar crossover with Overwatch and Blizzard. Sometimes these sorts of visits point to such partnerships, but other times, they’re just visits.