GTA 5 Story Mode Is Being Invaded By Aliens Thanks to Hackers

✖

GTA 5 Online has been invaded by alien cosplaying gangs, and now Grand Theft Auto V's story mode is being invaded by straight up aliens, courtesy of hackers. There have been reports for years of hackers and modders hijacking GTA Online sessions, but rarely does this crossover into the game's separate story mode. That said, apparently the latter is happening at greater frequency, and it's unclear why.

The past few weeks, taking to social media and forum sites like Twitter and Reddit, Grand Theft Auto V players have been sharing their experiences of their GTA 5 story mode being hacked into. For example, this week on Reddit one player shared a screenshot captured from story mode featuring numerous UFOs filling the sky. The player notes they have no clue how the UFOs got there, but they apparently followed the player over from GTA Online, where hackers and evasive modders are far more common.

Meanwhile, replying to the post one user reveals that hackers/modders recently targeted one of their friends, but rather than invade their game with aliens, they turned the player into Mount Chiliad. Yes, the game's largest mountain.

At the moment, it's unclear how any of this is happening or how common it is, but it's well known that GTA Online has struggled combating hackers and modders in the past, so it's not very surprising to see it struggling with this again.

Grand Theft Auto V is available via the PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed game -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the title by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, some Grand Theft Auto fans think Grand Theft Auto VI may be set in Canada. Meanwhile, during a recent earnings call, Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive seemingly confirmed that GTA 6 will not be releasing this year or in early 2021, and in the process possibly hinted at the rumored game's release window.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.