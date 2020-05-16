GTA 5 Mod Makes it Look Like a PS5 and Xbox Series X Game

✖

A new Grand Theft Auto V graphical mod takes the dated 2013 game and turns it a game that could probably pass as GTA 6 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Yeah, it's that impressive. Not only is it the game's most impressive graphical mod yet, but it's one of the best graphical mods across all of video games. GTA 5 is a good looking game on its own, but it does show its age in spots. With this new mod though, all of this age is hidden.

The mod in question is called the NaturalVision Mod, and according to its creator, Razed, it's actually not complete yet. Rather, the work-in-progress visual overhaul mod is currently in early access. However, despite this, it transforms the game with a slew of changes to environmental weather, the lighting system, ambient colors, tonemapping, world textures, building models, and much more. The result is a near photorealistic experience.

To show off the mod, Razed has released a brand new trailer, which as you would expect, is already starting to make the rounds among the Grand Theft Auto community. That said, while the trailer captures the mod effectively, it apparently doesn't do it total justice.

"[The] trailer was made during early development of the mod," said Razed. "Due to some issues with the Rockstar Editor, we were unable to capture certain weather effects properly. The mod actually looks better in-game than it does in this trailer. Nonetheless I hope everyone enjoys the trailer."

According to Razed, in the future the mod will be released for everyone via gta5-mods.com. However, in the meantime, if you want early access to the mod, then you will need to subscribe to the modder's Patreon page.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when the mod will be complete and ready for everyone. What's also currently unclear is when we'll see the next installment of Grand Theft Auto. That said, according to a recent report, GTA 6 may release sooner than we think, but it will come at a cost fans won't like.

