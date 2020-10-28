New GTA 5 Report Has Both Good and Bad News About Next-Gen Versions of the Game

✖

Rockstar Games is bringing GTA 5 to PS5 and Xbox Series X natively. However, the current edition will also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. For now, details on the next-gen versions of the game are quite scarce. It's unclear how Rockstar Games will take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we know it's promising not only an enhanced version, but an expanded version of the game. However, while we still don't have details on these versions of the game, we do on some of the improvements we can expect via the backward-compatible versions of the game.

Over on Twitter, Stallion, a popular Twitch streamer, shared a video of the game loading on Xbox Series X, revealing that it only takes seconds to load after all of the splash screens pass, which is a huge improvement from the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

For now, we haven't seen the game booted up on PS5, but it's safe to assume it will load just as quickly, if not faster, thanks to the PS5's superior SSD.

For those asking me if GTAV gets any benefits on Xbox Series X, answer is naw, locked to 30 FPS. Don't forget Rockstar made a lot of money selling that game twice at the start of last gen. As ppl noted, Rockstar already announced next-gen enhanced versions of GTAV separately. — Jez 🥱 (@JezCorden) October 28, 2020

That said, while the current version of the game on next-gen machines will boast faster loading times, the enhancements seemingly end there. According to Windows Central's Jez Corden, the game is locked at 30 FPS, all but confirming Rockstar Games is saving the enhancements for the proper next-gen versions.

GTA 5 will be playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 starting next month, but the next-gen versions of the game aren't scheduled to arrive until sometime in 2021.