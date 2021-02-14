Rockstar Games Provides Update on Next-Gen GTA 5 Release and Reveal

✖

Last June, Rockstar Games revealed next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto V. When GTA 5 comes to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S it will be in an "expanded and enhanced" form. Obviously, the latter is pretty self-explanatory, but the former isn't. Unfortunately, since then, Rockstar hasn't elaborated on what this means, and this hasn't changed. However, the parent company of Rockstar, Take-Two Interactive, did provide a small update on the release and reveal of the ports.

During its earnings call with investors and analysts, Take-Two Interactive revealed the next-gen ports are on track, which means they will release in the second half of 2021. When in the second half of the year, isn't specified, but you'd assume it will be a holiday release, or in other words, sometime between October and December. However, it wouldn't be very surprising to see Rockstar release the ports on September 17, a Friday, and the game's 8-year anniversary.

In addition to this, Rockstar Games confirmed new details on the ports will be shared in the next few months, though it's unclear how much of this is a generic PR response versus an actual timetable. And unfortunately, this is where the update is.

That said, while things have been quiet on the next-gen GTA 5 front, things are never slow on the GTA 6 front. While Rockstar Games has yet to announce Grand Theft Auto VI, it's a constant subject of rumors and speculation, including new speculation that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal it. That said, now that we know next-gen GTA 5 marketing is getting ready to kick into gear, this seems unlikely.

