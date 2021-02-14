New Call of Duty: Warzone Teases Have Zombies Players Excited

✖

Not long after a report surfaced earlier this week about an open-world Zombies mode coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, new in-game Call of Duty: Warzone teasers began, and they appear to be teasing an event involving both zombies and nukes. A part of these teasers was a Zombie Trials Machine that randomly populated inside the Hospital. And now, another has popped up in Stadium, though right now both are only appearing in Rumble.

As you may know, the machines don't do anything, but, on the surface level, they appear to be teasing that zombies are coming to Warzone. That said, because they are only appearing in Rumble, COD fans are theorizing that the aforementioned open-world Zombies mode, dubbed Outbreak, will replace Rumble. In other words, normal Warzone will continue to be normal Warzone, but there will also be a mode that blends the experience with the experience of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Right now, this latter bit is just a theory, but it's the only explanation that has surfaced so far that makes any sense. What's also interesting is that this new machine doesn't have the same, useless button prompt the machine in Hospital did, however, it does have the same cryptic numbers.

New Zombies trial machine found in Warzone, this time in Stadium. No interaction prompt this time but on screen numbers look identical. pic.twitter.com/6F6vPK0xQl — Maisdeux (@Maisdeux1) February 13, 2021

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the heck is going, but it's obvious Treyarch and Raven Software are teasing something, and with Season 2 increasingly imminent, it's safe to assume this just the start of the teases.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.