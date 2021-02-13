Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discovers Secret Room Everyone Missed

✖

A Cyberpunk 2077 player has discovered a secret room featuring two smoking and card-playing robots that most players of the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia game seemingly missed. Cyberpunk 2077's open-world is brimming with content. Some of this content is buggy or underwhelming, but there's no denying CD Projekt Red packed a lot into Night City. And thus it should come as no surprise there's content in the game many players have never seen.

Taking to Reddit, one player revealed that while playing the open-world RPG they used the game's popular car glitch to punch through one of the game's motels, and what they found was that behind the door of room 1242 are two robots playing cards and smoking.

Now, what's unclear is whether or not this is an Easter Egg or just cut content of some sort. While this unclear, there's no denying these robots are in the room for a reason. Whether this reason is consequential or not, who knows, but CD Projekt Red not only had to go out of its way to put the robots there, but give them animations and design the room they are in. It may seem like a simple amount of work, but it's really not.

Over on the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page, the post quickly shot to the top. And as noted, many players were surprised by the video and what it revealed. However, according to at least a few comments, there are ways to access this room without using the car glitch. Of course, this also means this isn't a brand-new discovery, but it is content most players have missed.

