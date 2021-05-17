Invincible's Omni Man Is Playable in New GTA 5 Mod

✖

With Grand Theft Auto 6 nowhere on the horizon, fans of the popular open-world franchise are having to find new ways to entertain themselves with the latest entry in the series. Fortunately, the game's modding community remains as active as ever in 2021 and has now even allowed players to control characters that might not have video game franchises of their own.

Thanks to a viral post on social media, many GTA fans have recently started to take notice of a mod for the game on PC that allows players to play as Omni Man, which is a character from Amazon's popular new series Invincible. The mod gives players all of the same abilities that Omni Man has such as super strength, flight, and speed. The clip that has been circulating quite a bit on the internet sees the player simply punching helicopters out of the sky, much like Omni Man is capable of.

GTA modders just be making they own games at this point 💀 pic.twitter.com/V9fNKPTPDc — MAIN PROTAGONIST 👑 (@HeavenlyControl) May 17, 2021

At this point, it has become pretty unreal what modders are able to do with games. This is especially true of Rockstar's own titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Within recent days, another mod for the latter game has become incredibly popular in the game's community due to how realistic the mod in question makes the world look. It's also great to see that even products like Invincible, which don't have any official video game adaptations just yet, can still somehow be experienced thanks to modifications like this.

While I imagine that many fans would trade all of these mods in an instant for an official new Grand Theft Auto game, it's continuously cool to see creations like this coming about. Perhaps we'll even get a full-blown Invincible video game within the world of GTA 5 before too long if these fan creations continue.

Do you have a favorite mod for GTA 5? And are you planning to snag this one featuring Invincible content for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.