GTA Online Developer Tease Big Plans for 2023

GTA Online seems to have some big things in store for 2023. GTA Online has been running for almost ten years and it shows no signs of slowing down. The game has dramatically evolved over the last decade to include standard bank heists, operations that leave the fate of the world in your hands, Hot Wheels-esque race tracks, and all kinds of illegal businesses to run. It's a game that has something for every kind of player and somehow, it even managed to outlive the far more recent Red Dead Online. That game stopped receiving significant content updates within just a few years of its release and yet, GTA Online is still full steam ahead.

In a new interview with GamesRadar, Rockstar North design director Scott Butchard and Lead designer Chris Bell spoke about how the game has evolved over the years and how Rockstar is handling the game's updates after ten years. The two noted that although there is a vision for the game at Rockstar, it's not has cemented as it was before because the team wants to allow room to incorporate player feedback into future content. Butchard also teased what fans can expect from the updates on the horizon in 2023 and noted we will be seeing all kinds of things until the holiday season, including something that "makes [him] laugh every time" in the Halloween update.

"It's super important to us that players find new ways to connect with each other – whether through events we create or by us providing the tools for them to create their own moments. We've got a bunch of ideas in the works right now, all the way up until the Holidays at the end of the year, so please stay tuned!"

As of right now, all we know is that Rockstar has some more plans for its Drug Wars update. Beyond that, everything for 2023 is a mystery. Some fans are hoping we'll see a proper reveal for Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year and GTA Online could play a role in that big moment, but that's nothing but pure speculation as of right now.

