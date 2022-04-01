Rockstar Games Responds to GTA Online Bans For Playing GTA 5 Story Mode

Back on March 24, we relayed word that GTA Online players were getting banned for playing GTA 5 story mode. A week later, Rockstar Games has finally responded to these reports, acknowledging the problem. If you missed the original reports, players were reporting that they were receiving an alert screen when trying to enter from GTA Online from GTA V Story Mode saying the user had been banned. That said, according to Rockstar Games, players aren’t actually getting banned.

“We are aware of an issue where Grand Theft Auto V players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S who switch to GTA Online via the character wheel are presented with an alert screen indicating that they are banned as a result of an error communicating with Rockstar Games Services, reads the statement. “Please be assured that players are not being banned as a result of encountering this message.”

The statement continues:

“If you attempt to join GTA Online via the Landing Page or Pause Menu you will see a more accurate message in the event of an error communicating with Rockstar Games Services or connecting to GTA Online as applicable. Note: Ban messages which appear in other contexts are not affected and accurately reflect the status of the associated account.”

So, when will this problem be fixed? Rockstar Games doesn’t say. Right now, the problem is seemingly still a problem, there’s no word of when this will change, and there’s no word of what is triggering this issue. What we do know is that this problem is limited to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

In regards to recent reports of players encountering a ban message upon switching from Story Mode to Online. (Note: IP Ban)https://t.co/dO4UGCKpgx#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/1Xd4nseX0L — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) April 1, 2022

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation develops, but for now, this is the full extent of the statement and all we know about the situation.

For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto — including not just all of the latest news and updates, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.