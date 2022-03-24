Playing GTA 5 Story Mode May Get You Banned in GTA Online and Red Dead Online

GTA Online players are reportedly getting banned for playing GTA 5 story mode. GTA Online and GTA 5 were re-released again this month via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For the re-releases, Rockstar Games upgraded both, in turn inviting players to play both, but playing on these machines may end up causing you a major headache. More specifically, it’s being reported that launching GTA Online from GTA 5 story mode on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can end up getting you banned in the former and more.

The report comes the way of Rockstar Intel, which warns Grand Theft Auto fans not to switch from story mode to online as there are “ongoing reports” that doing so is leading to false bans. As a result, it’s advised that all Grand Theft Auto fans should only launch GTA Online from the main menu to avoid a potential ban.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear at what rate this is happening or what is causing it. All we know is that users are reporting false bans after doing this, and that the ban extends to Red Dead Online as well, as it’s attached not to the actual account, but the IP address.

So far, Rockstar Games has not addressed these reports and the concerns they’ve raised. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, it’s best to avoid launching GTA Online while playing the story mode of GTA 5.

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because it wouldn’t be the first time Rockstar Games has been accused of wrongly banning players, though, in this instance, it seems to be nothing more than a technical issue.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Have you encountered this issue? Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto, click here.