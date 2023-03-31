GTA Online Players Losing Longtime Freebie

GTA Online fans are losing a pretty big benefit very soon. GTA Online is one of the biggest games, even after ten years and that's largely thanks to Rockstar Games heavily supporting it. The game has a been a total juggernaut, lasting three console generations without ever really losing its steam. It has helped Grand Theft Auto V become the second best-selling game of all-time and even managed to outlast Rockstar's last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, which has sunset its online mode. Although its still very much playable, it isn't receiving any significant new content like GTA Online. Rockstar has been releasing about two new GTA Online updates every year that make major additions to the game for the last few years and it's unclear when that will end.

However, Rockstar is killing support (via @videotech_)for one of its most valuable, but underrated features/benefits for GTA Online players. For years, players could link their Rockstar Games account with their Amazon Prime account to become eligible for Prime Gaming benefits. In this time, players would get monthly benefits such as free in-game cash, lucrative properties, and other benefits that gave you a significant edge. It was a great way to rack up hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars in-game. One of the benefits even gave players a penthouse at the casino and a free million dollars in-game when the casino update was released in GTA Online. These Prime Gaming benefits are going away starting today, but Prime Gaming members who play today will get one last bonus of $125k in-game. Red Dead Online will also lose these benefits on April 4th, but members who play before then will get the following rewards:

(5) Gold Bars

The Howl Emote

A Select Colorway of the Buckley Hat

A Select Colorway of the Rivera Hooded Tunic

It's certainly a shame to see these benefits go. Rockstar Games hasn't clarified why they're removing the Prime Gaming benefits and we'll likely never know for sure. There is a chance this is part of Rockstar's way to start winding down GTA Online as it prepares for Grand Theft Auto VI. Rumors have suggested that game could release at the end of 2024, but it remains to be seen.

What do you think of Rockstar removing Prime Gaming benefits from GTA Online and Red Dead Online? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.