GTA Online Leak Reveals Next-Gen Feature on PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

Last year, Rockstar Games announced GTA 5 and GTA Online for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. At the time, the developer noted the pair were coming to next-gen consoles in an "expanded and enhanced" form. At the moment of publishing, it's provided zero additional details on the ports and how they are being expanded and enhanced, but a new leak has relayed word of one feature players can expect. Unfortunately, it's not a very exciting one, but it's one players will be relieved to hear is in the works.

Word of the feature comes the way of a recent GTA Online update, and more specifically, the files of this update. With the update, Rockstar Games added new files for character transfers. The files themselves -- "CHasCharacterToTransferDecisionPage" -- don't directly divulge anything too salient, but this seems to suggest Rockstar Games is working on a character transfer process for when the game comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X. In other words, it sounds like players won't need to start from scratch with a brand new character, and will rather be able to carry over their progress to the new machines.

While this may seem like an obvious feature, especially since the game did this PS4 and Xbox One, it was far from a guarantee. It would be very easy for Rockstar Games to force players to start over, as this could have more financial benefits than letting players transfer their character. Of course, this would be a big PR blunder, but it could justify the decision whilst hiding behind the "expanded and enhanced" marketing slogan. That said, it looks like Rockstar Games will avoid this pitfall and allow character transfers.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt given that everything here is the information of the leaked variety, and because it's laced with some speculation.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not. In the meantime, for more coverage on GTA Online and all things gaming -- including not just all the latest news, but all of the latest rumors and leaks -- click here.

H/T, GTA Base.