GTA 5 and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X May Have Red Dead Redemption 2 Graphics

✖

GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series X may have a substantial graphical upgrade that brings the visuals of GTA 5 and its multiplayer to the level of Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the best looking games on the market right now, despite being two years old. Last year when Rockstar Games announced it was bringing GTA 5 and GTA Online to PS5 and Xbox Series X, it said they were coming in an "enhanced and expanded" form. Right now, we still haven't seen these enhancements, and it's unclear how the experiences will be expanded, but according to a new leak, the former may feature a huge graphical upgrade.

The leak comes the way of the GTA Forums, and more specifically users "alloc8or" and "Tez2," two sources that have proven reliable on numerous occasions. Further, there are no scoops or inside information here. Rather, everything has been pulled from recently-added GTA Online files.

A recent GTA Online update added "rage::fwuiMessageBase" to the game's files. To the average person, this is just gibberish, but these are actually files plucked from Red Dead Redemption 2 and reference the game's RAGE Engine. In other words, it looks like to deliver on "enhanced" Rockstar Games is porting GTA Online and GTA 5 to Red Dead Redemption 2's engine. This doesn't mean the game will look and feel exactly like Red Dead Redemption 2, but, at the very least, it should provide a huge visual upgrade.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt given that it's all information of the unofficial and leaked variety. While it seems like Rockstar Games is bringing GTA 5 and GTA Online to Red Dead Redemption 2's RAGE Engine, who knows how much of an upgrade this will provide and how much Rockstar Games will rework both experiences for the transition.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. Meanwhile, in the most recent and related news, Rockstar Games seems to be teasing GTA 6 Vice City with the latest GTA Online update.

H/T, GTA Base.