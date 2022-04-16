GTA 5 Remaster PC Release Leaks Online

The release of the new Grand Theft Auto V remaster for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 has left many wondering if the PC version will get some of its upgrades. Although the PC version is already a beautiful game and has all kinds of unique features like modding, which has led to things like RP servers, the new remasters include new visual effects and enhancements. The new GTA 5 remaster is a marginal upgrade from the previous version of the game, but it is a better version of the game, even if it’s not necessarily worth a premium price tag.

With that said, it seems like the new version of Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PC. The ESRB, an official ratings board used in the United States, has listed the most recent remaster for PC (via GTANet). Although it could be an error, it seems unlikely as these things are part of a lengthy submission process and it would’ve made more sense for it to have been listed in error prior to the release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, not a month after. Of course, until it’s confirmed, fans can only speculate. As of right now, the game is discounted on consoles until June. It’s possible that Rockstar will release the new version on PC when it comes time. Given that the PC version already has better frame rates and resolution, it’s unclear if Rockstar will offer the additional upgrades for free or not. It would be a bit insulting to charge PC players even more for an even more marginal upgrade, but only time will tell.

RUMOUR: #GTAV was just recently re-rated by the ESRB on PC alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series versions. Thanks @TezFunz2 on @GTAForums!



The new version of GTA 5 also includes GTA+, a subscription service for GTA Online players. It’s likely this service would be implemented on PC if this remaster makes its way over to the platform. It’s also expected that this new version will be getting exclusive updates in the future, but it’s unclear if the PC version would need a total upgrade to be able to receive these updates. This could also lead to GTA Online getting a standalone release on PC, something that happened on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

