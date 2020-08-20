New GTA 5 Online Update Includes Six Missions, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new GTA Online title update -- and the first since the big summer update -- has been released via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, adding six new contract missions, tons of new rewards, and new discounts for players to save money with. There isn't any bug fixes, new modes, or anything fancy, but there is new content.

As Rockstar Games notes, the update is largely aimed at Yacht owners, which has been the theme of each update this summer. That said, if you're looking for something completely new and exciting, this update isn't for you. It looks like it's going to be yachts and boating for the entire summer. Rockstar Games has promised a massive update and a new heist for later this year, but for now, there are still no details on any of this.

Below, you can check out a quick rundown of everything you need to know about the update. Meanwhile, for more media on the update, click here.

Missions:

Overboard: A team of pesky joyriders and their buddies are making a break for it. Put things right by chasing them down across the waves and making sure they sleep with the fishes.

Salvage: Strap on a rebreather and hit an underwater wreck for salvageable cargo to bring back to your yacht. It’s not a crime, probably - you’re practically cleaning up the oceans. Keep an eye out as you return to your vessel, though. Things may not have gone as swimmingly for Captain Darcy.

All Hands: Your patrons and beneficiaries at the Pacific Country Club need help putting out some literal fires. Fly a newly customized Tula over the links and drop water bombs from above to extinguish the flames and save the day. The one percent will thank you later.

Icebreaker: The Captain wants his vengeance on those who wronged him; head to the Defrost Fridgit warehouse and help him exact revenge.

Bon Voyage: Time to put your feet up and relax. What could go wrong? Besides a perfect storm and wave after wave of attackers armed to the teeth, that is. That could very well happen.

D-Day: At the end of the day, it is a captain’s duty to always tie up loose ends. Hop in a Kraken sub, find the big bad’s yacht and bring an end to this madness.

Rewards:

Triple Rewards in Trap Door: Continue the action over the Pacific and shoot it out against your competitors on a fast-shrinking platform in Trap Door. Kill your foes and banish them to the dreaded red zone, where they will have just seconds to make it back to safe ground before the ground disappears out from under them, dooming them to a watery grave. Stay alive to earn Triple GTA$ & RP on all games of Trap Door, all week long.

Double Rewards in Transform Races: Shift gears and shapes alike: whether you are behind the wheel of a Lampadati supercar or the controls of a Seashark cutting a wake across the waves, all Transform Races dish out double for the next seven days.

On the Podium This Week: The Pfister 811

Discounts (all 30%):

Yachts and Yacht Upgrades & Modifications

Lampadati Toro

Kraken submersible

Buckingham Tug Boat

Nagasaki Dinghy

Speedophile Seashark

Pegassi Speeder

Shitzu Jetmax

Dinka Marquis

Shitzu Suntrap

Shitzu Tropic

Shitzu Squalo

Nagasaki Buzzard

Buckingham Akula

Buckingham Swift

Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Buckingham Volatus

Buckingham SuperVolito

Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon

Imponte Ruiner 2000

HVY APC

Principe Deveste Eight

GTA Online is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC for all who own GTA 5.

