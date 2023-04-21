GTA Online Celebrates 4/20 With New Weekly Update
GTA Online is celebrating 4/20 with its latest weekly update. GTA Online is working overtime to keep players actively engaged with its weekly updates. When the game first launched all the way back in 2013, it was supported with pretty big updates on a monthly basis, but that has slowed down over the years. Not only does it become challenging to out do yourself every single month, but Rockstar has had to work to support things like Red Dead Redemption 2 and is now in active development on the next Grand Theft Auto game. While we have no idea when the next GTA game will release (or when we will even see it for that matter), we can rely on Rockstar to keep giving us a reason to play GTA Online.
The new weekly update includes a bunch of new bonuses, largely centered around celebrating a certain April holiday. Weed farms have double production speed, those who have yet to purchase one can get 30% off a weed farm and all of their upgrades/mods, and there's some weed-themed gear that you can get just by logging into the game this week. If you're not particularly interested in celebrating 4/20, there are still plenty of other bonuses and new items as part of this update. You can view the full list below.
- 2 New Deathmatches: Shake Up and Top Marks
- Triple GTA$ and RP on new Deathmatches, the Community Series, and Lamar Contact Missions
- Double GTA$ and RP on Short Trips and RC Bandito Races
- Doubled Weed Farm Production Speed and supplies paid out for completing Biker Ressupply Missions
- 30% off all Weed Farms and their Upgrades & Modifications, High-End Apartments
- 4/20 Rewards:
- Log in to receive the High Flyer Parachute Bag, Sprunk Chute Bag, and Pastel Green Smoking Jacket
- Complete any Biker Sell Mission to receive the Sprunk Varsity Jacket
- Become an Associate or Bodyguard to receive the Sprunk cap
- This week at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Karin Sultan Classic, Vulcar Nebula Turbo, Progen T20, Dinka Blista Kanjo, and Declasse Mamba
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Lampadati Tigon and Progen Emerus
- PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- HSW Premium Test Ride: The Übermacht Sentinel XS
- HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood — Vespucci Beach
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: Übermacht Revolter
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Win a LS Car Meet Series Race three days in a row to earn the Dominator GTT
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: Pfister Neon, Übermacht Cypher, and Karin Previon
- 50% off Green Tire Smoke and the Green Space Horror Suit
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Pfister Neon, Lampadati Tigon, and Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- This week's Gun Van Discounts: 10% off Weapons, 15% off Throwables, and 20% off Armor
- GTA+ Benefits: A free Karin Boor; the Paleto Bay Meth Lab property with a free staff upgrade; Spatter finishes for the Baseball Bat and Knife at the Gun Van; new Dark Blue Pearl and Green Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paints free at Los Santos Customs; 50% extra GTA$ and RP for completing Acid Lab Sell Missions, and more