GTA Online Celebrates 4/20 With New Weekly Update

GTA Online is celebrating 4/20 with its latest weekly update. GTA Online is working overtime to keep players actively engaged with its weekly updates. When the game first launched all the way back in 2013, it was supported with pretty big updates on a monthly basis, but that has slowed down over the years. Not only does it become challenging to out do yourself every single month, but Rockstar has had to work to support things like Red Dead Redemption 2 and is now in active development on the next Grand Theft Auto game. While we have no idea when the next GTA game will release (or when we will even see it for that matter), we can rely on Rockstar to keep giving us a reason to play GTA Online.

The new weekly update includes a bunch of new bonuses, largely centered around celebrating a certain April holiday. Weed farms have double production speed, those who have yet to purchase one can get 30% off a weed farm and all of their upgrades/mods, and there's some weed-themed gear that you can get just by logging into the game this week. If you're not particularly interested in celebrating 4/20, there are still plenty of other bonuses and new items as part of this update. You can view the full list below.