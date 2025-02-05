GTA 5 Actor Steven Ogg Denies Hatred for Trevor

Grand Theft Auto 5 actor Steven Ogg denies he holds any hatred for Trevor or his role in GTA 5. Rockstar Games is one of the most respected video game studios in the world and is responsible for crafting some of the greatest video games ever made. Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully are just some of the legendary franchises under the studio’s belt. Although they’ve worked with A-list talent like Ray Liotta in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Rockstar Games largely chooses to work with lesser known talent these days. This allows players to see the character as nothing more than the character, players don’t hear another voice or see another face, they see that character.

Arthur Morgan doesn’t look or sound like someone famous from a big movie or TV show and neither does Niko Bellic. It’s part of the appeal of Rockstar’s games and allows players to really immerse themselves in these stories. However, it also means that these games are typically what these actors are most known for when they move on to new projects. For some actors, it’s great to have such an iconic role that’s loved by many, but for others, they want to be able to be recognized for their other work as well. That seems to be the case for actor Steven Ogg who played Trevor in GTA 5.

Ogg was largely an unknown actor when GTA 5 was released, but he quickly became a recognizable face. His unique look and extravagant performance as Trevor Phillips made him immediately recognizable to anyone who had played GTA 5. When he began popping up in other projects like Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, people would see Trevor. This led to people calling him Trevor when seeing him in public, asking him to talk in character as Trevor when doing Cameos for people, and more on. Eventually, videos began surfacing of him that seemed to suggest he had disdain for GTA 5 or Trevor or at the very least, the attention that came with that project.

GTA 5 Actor Steven Ogg on Trevor: “He’s a Great Character”

However, that’s not the case. Steven Ogg spoke with actor Michael Rosenbaum on the latter’s podcast about his relationship with GTA 5 and Trevor. Ogg noted he really enjoys Trevor and still attends conventions with his fellow GTA 5 actors Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno.

“Everyone was saying ‘Oh he hates being called Trevor’ and it’s probably because I said to someone that my name’s not Trevor. I’m sure at some point I said ‘What are you fu**ing talking about?’ Then it became this thing that he hates Trevor, he hates GTA, don’t call him Trevor, he’ll freak out! He’s a great character, he’s awesome. Shawn and Ned, we’re friends and we were just doing a Comic-Con this past weekend. Those kinds of comments don’t bother me because I’m like, you don’t fu**ing know me.”

Lots of actors have probably experienced this, especially those who played a single character that really blew up and aren’t as well known for their other characters. Ogg’s career really took off with GTA 5 and he was supposed to returned as Trevor in a DLC and appeared in different GTA Online updates, so he likely has appreciation for the role. Steven Ogg was recently asked if he would play Trevor again in GTA 6 and he said he would, but only if he got killed off at the start of the game. This would mirror what Trevor did to Johnny from GTA 4 and be a bit poetic, but who knows if Rockstar wants to kill him off.

GTA games tend to feature cameos from older characters, but rarely do they play a big role in the overall game. So, GTA 6 will probably not feature any of the GTA 5 characters beyond some cameos or minor supporting roles. Maybe Trevor will return in a future GTA Online update, though!