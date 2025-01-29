GTA 5 Actor Wants to Return in GTA 6 Under One Condition

One of the main actors from Grand Theft Auto V is down to appear in GTA 6, but in a very specific way. The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most well-respected franchises not just in gaming, but all of entertainment. Across just a handful of video games, Grand Theft Auto has outgrossed many movie franchises. To date, Grand Theft Auto has sold over 435 million copies across all of its different games and 205 million of those belong to GTA 5 alone. Needless to say, it’s a juggernaut and GTA 6 will likely be a total sales behemoth. It’s arguably the most anticipated game of all-time and fans are feverishly waiting for the next GTA 6 trailer from Rockstar Games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not much is really known about GTA 6 at the moment beyond leaks and rumors. Officially speaking, we know the game will feature two playable protagonists, a man and a woman who are in a Bonnie and Clyde-type relationship. The game will take players back to Vice City for the first time in over 20 years. As of right now, GTA 6 is expected to release this fall, though some fans think a delay is likely given Rockstar has been silent for 14 months. Either way, right now, GTA 6 is on the minds of everyone and some fans are speculating that GTA 5 characters may pop up in GTA 6.

GTA 5’s Trevor Actor Wants to Die in GTA 6

grand theft auto v

While we won’t know unless Rockstar says as much or until the full game is out, GTA 5 actor Steven Ogg (Trevor) was asked by Screen Rant if he wanted to return in GTA 6. The actor said he’d be down to return, but only on the condition that he gets horribly murdered off the bat.

“I wish it would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning,” said Ogg. “I think that would be cool, because it also acknowledges the fans of like, ‘Hey, thank you.’ Pass the torch, stomp Trevor’s head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over.”

Ogg is referencing Trevor’s introduction in GTA 5 where he curb stomps Johnny’s head in. The character was a beloved, tough protagonist from Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and the Damned, but he’s brutally killed within minutes of reappearing. It caught a lot of fans off guard, but made an instant impression and shows fans that Trevor doesn’t mess around. Whether or not there’s anyone really crazier than Trevor that could take him down in a plausible way is up to Rockstar to figure out. However, it seems more likely that Trevor just doesn’t appear.

GTA has a history of featuring cameos from old characters, but rarely do these characters show up in meaningful roles. Ogg has also had a bit of a hostile relationship with GTA in the past. The actor has openly admitted he’s not a gamer and doesn’t really know much about the industry nor does he understand the fascination with Trevor. He’s gone on to appear in shows like The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul which earned him a lot of praise. However, fans have continued to ask him about Trevor or not acknowledge him as anything beyond his GTA role.

This caused some friction with Ogg and fans, but he has loosened up a bit in recent years and gone to more conventions/done interviews with the other cast members from GTA 5. However, it’s not surprising to hear that he wants to see Trevor killed off. Ogg may believe that it could free him from Trevor’s shadow and get fans to stop asking him about the role so much. Whether or not Rockstar decides to put Trevor down is anyone’s guess. The character can be killed in one of GTA 5‘s endings, but it is not canonical to the rest of the Grand Theft Auto story.