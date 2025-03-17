GTA 5 Patch Notes Finally Revealed for Latest Update

At long last, Rockstar Games has shared the patch notes for its latest update to Grand Theft Auto V. This past week, a new GTA V update went live on PC for all users. At the time the update was released, though, Rockstar didn’t share the patch notes, which means that players were left trying to figure out for themselves what exactly had been done. Fortunately, Rockstar has now provided answers on this front for those who have still been left wondering.
As expected, this new update for GTA V wasn’t a massive one by any means. Most of the update was meant to fix various problems related to stuttering and crashing. Rockstar also resolved other problems related to its GTA+ subscription service that wasn’t functioning as it should in GTA V. Other than this, most of the other tweaks on this patch are pretty minor and were meant to squash one-off bugs.
To view the patch notes for yourself with this new GTA V update, you can find them attached below.
GTA V Update March 13th Patch Notes
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the framerate dropping when underwater
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Avenger’s rotor shadows appearing incorrectly with ray traced shadows enabled
- Fixed multiple issues that resulted in crashes
- Updated error messaging for issues related to out-of-date drivers, machines under minimum specs, etc.
- Fixed multiple issues affecting users playing with DLSS enabled
- Fixed multiple issues that resulted in the game running out of VRAM unexpectedly
- Fixed an issue that resulted in descriptions not appearing in the graphics options in the Pause Menu
- Fixed multiple issues that resulted in a player’s GTA+ Membership status not being recognized in-game
- Fixed an issue that resulted in GTAV Enhanced not closing correctly when exiting the game via ALT + F4 or the Pause Menu
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to bind the T and Y keys on their keyboard
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Chameleon Paint not persisting after being applied to vehicles
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving the Homing Launcher if selected during the Career Builder
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Organization leader getting stuck on a black loading screen in the Mission LSA Operation – Direct Action