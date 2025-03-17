GTA 5 Patch Notes Finally Revealed for Latest Update

At long last, Rockstar Games has shared the patch notes for its latest update to Grand Theft Auto V. This past week, a new GTA V update went live on PC for all users. At the time the update was released, though, Rockstar didn’t share the patch notes, which means that players were left trying to figure out for themselves what exactly had been done. Fortunately, Rockstar has now provided answers on this front for those who have still been left wondering.

As expected, this new update for GTA V wasn’t a massive one by any means. Most of the update was meant to fix various problems related to stuttering and crashing. Rockstar also resolved other problems related to its GTA+ subscription service that wasn’t functioning as it should in GTA V. Other than this, most of the other tweaks on this patch are pretty minor and were meant to squash one-off bugs.

To view the patch notes for yourself with this new GTA V update, you can find them attached below.

Fixes