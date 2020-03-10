GTA 6 Announcement Date Reportedly Leaked

Grand Theft Auto VI from Rockstar Games may be announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X very soon. At the moment of publishing, GTA 6 hasn’t been announced, but it’s believed to be in development for next-gen consoles, plus possibly PS4, Xbox One, and PC. That said, according to an infamous GTAForums leaker, the game will be be revealed later this month.

More specifically, the latest leak about the highly-anticipated sequel seemingly claims the game will be revealed on March 20, which is only a few weeks away. Of course, not everyone believes the leaker in question, but many do, and believe they have good reason to. For one, visiting GrandTheftAuto6.net — which is owned by GTA Forums — will redirect you to the leaker’s profile. Meanwhile, for whatever reason, the moderators of the forum are allowing the user to tease and leak cryptic messages. This is notable, because the forum has a no-tolerance policy usually when it comes to unofficial information of this variety. Not only has the user not been banned, but their posts have been pinned.

Lastly, and most importantly, the leaker has done something similar in the past, right before the announcement of Red Dead Redemption 2 and its PC port a year later.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, because, right now, it’s nothing more than speculation atop anonymous reports. It’s not impossible for anonymous reports to provide legitimate information — it happens every year — however, more often than note, these type of “leaks” don’t bear fruit.

That said, if this latest leak is correct, then the game will be revealed on a Friday, or at least it will be announced ahead of a reveal the following week. As you may know, there has been a few rumors floating around suggesting the reveal will happen on March 25, which is a Wednesday. In other words, maybe the game will be announced on Friday, teased on Monday or Tuesday, and then revealed on Wednesday.

