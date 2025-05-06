GTA 6 Offers Deep Dive Into the Game’s New Cast

Just days after announcing a delay for Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games has revealed a ton of new info about the game. A new trailer debuted this morning, offering a much closer look at the two main characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The game seems to begin with Lucia getting out of prison, and getting picked up by Jason. Beyond this glimpse into the relationship between the two characters, Rockstar has released descriptions for both, as well as several other members of the cast. For the first time, these descriptions offer a much closer idea of what to expect from the game’s narrative.

Jason Duval

“If anything happens, I’m right behind you.”

Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder. Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new. Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out but right now, it’s hard to tell.

Lucia Caminos

“The only thing that matters is who you know and what you got.”

Lucia’s father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here. More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands. Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes. A life with Jason could be her way out.

Cal Hampton

“There are way too many birds flying in perfect formation.”

What if everything on the internet was true? Jason’s friend and a fellow associate of Brian’s, Cal feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open. Cal is at the low tide of America and happy there. Casual paranoia loves company, but his friend Jason has bigger plans.

Boobie Ike

“The club money pay for the studio, and the drug money pay for it all.”

Boobie is a local Vice City legend — and acts like it. One of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio — Boobie’s all smiles until it’s time to talk business. Boobie might seem like he’s just out for himself, but it’s his partnership with the young aspiring music mogul Dre’Quan for Only Raw Records that he’s most invested in — now they just need a hit.

Dre’Quan Priest

“Dancers are like my A&Rs. If the record’s a hit, DJs gonna be spinnin it.”

Dre’Quan was always more of a hustler than a gangster. Even when he was dealing on the streets to make ends meet, breaking into music was the goal. Now that he’s signed the Real Dimez, Dre’Quan’s days of booking acts into Boobie’s strip club might be numbered as he sets his sights on the Vice City scene.

Real Dimez

“All my dimes in this club. Meet my twin, make it a dub.”

Bae-Luxe and Roxy aka Real Dimez have been friends since high school — girls with the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence. An early hit single with local rapper DWNPLY took Real Dimez to new heights. Now, after five years and a whole lot of trouble, they’re signed to Only Raw Records, hoping lightning can strike twice.

Raul Bautista

“Life is full of surprises, my friend. I think we’d all be wise to remember that.”

Confidence, charm, and cunning — Raul’s a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards. Raul’s recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.

Brian Heder

“I hauled so much grass in that plane, I could make the state of Leonida levitate.”

Brian’s a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys. Still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori, Brian’s been around long enough to let others do his dirty work. Brian’s letting Jason live rent-free at one of his properties — so long as he helps with local shakedowns, and stops by for Lori’s sangria once in a while.

A lot of new information was revealed today, and it does offer a nice glimpse into what we can expect from GTA VI. The developers are clearly building up an interesting world, with a varied cast populating it. Hopefully we’ll have a lot more information ahead of the game’s release on May 26, 2026.

