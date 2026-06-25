GTA 6 Banned Ahead of Release for More Than 1 Billion People

GTA 6 has been banned ahead of its release. Pre-orders for the new Grand Theft Auto game are live. Those who want the new Rockstar Games’ release at launch will need to fork over $80 or $100 if they want the Ultimate Edition, which has exclusive content. That said, not everyone who wants to purchase the game will be able to purchase it because it’s already been banned from select regions. And this is not surprising considering the incredibly violent and sexual content GTA 6 is going to contain. To this end, GTA 5 was banned in many regions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, most major video game markets like the United States, Japan, and most of Europe have not banned or censored the game, but other major markets have. The most noteworthy one is China, arguably the biggest video game market in the world. Whether Rockstar Games will release a China-specific version to get the game out in China remains to be seen, but that would presumably require a considerable effort of editing and censoring to the point that it wouldn’t be achievable. The other most noteworthy region set to ban the release of the game is Russia.

Every Country That Has Banned GTA 6

According to PlayStation, GTA 6 is not available to purchase — pre-order — in the following countries: Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Russian Federation, Taiwan. This list will presumably grow between now and release, because it’s missing several countries that almost always ban games with very violent content, or very sexual content, or LGBT content, or “western” content. Interestingly, the game is available to pre-order in Saudi Arabia, where many games end up banned for less.

It is possible this list is more predictive of PlayStation than anything else. Unfortunately, we do not know for sure, but every country above has banned games in the past, so it would not be surprising to see GTA 6 banned in any of these parts of the world.

It does seem a little preemptive because we don’t know really anything about the game and haven’t seen much. That said, based on the series’ past, these countries will know what to expect. And while we haven’t seen any particularly violent content, it’s been implied in various trailers and screenshots. And the same goes for sexual content. The only thing that hasn’t been confirmed or even alluded to is any type of LGBT content. And this is relevant because this is a very common contributor to game bannings in certain parts of the world.

For now, take everything with a grain of salt because it’s all from PlayStation, who would know, but the countries themselves or Rockstar Games would be better sources. That said, what is 100% confirmed is that GTA 6 is not available to pre-order in any of the countries above.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.