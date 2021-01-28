GTA 6 Fans Think Reveal Is Happening Very Soon

✖

GTA 6 fans think the reveal is happening very soon, though not every Grand Theft Auto fan is convinced with the speculation. It's 2021, which means it's been eight years since Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V for the Xbox 360 and PS3. Right now, there's been no word from the GTA and Red Dead Redemption developer about a new installment in the series, but that hasn't stopped GTA 6 rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation from regularly making the rounds.

This week, GTA 6 is in the headlines because some fans think it will be revealed at Super Bowl LV next month. Before we get into why that's unlikely, here's the case being made, which, on the surface level, does make some convincing points.

The Tom Brady Bowl this year is taking place in Florida and The Weeknd are performing at halftime. Not only have the GTA 6 rumors and reports suggested Rockstar Games is taking players back to Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami, but there have been rumors that Rockstar Games and The Weeknd are working together on the game.

The speculation continues by alleging that there were "multiple Vice City references" during last year's Super Bowl, perhaps hinting at what's to come.

Lastly, the speculation points out that when it comes to marketing in the United States, there's hardly a better time than the Super Bowl. There are reasons that ads during it are so expensive; it draws a ton of eyeballs.

All of that said, not only does the speculation make some dodgy assertions, but there are some issues with it. Firstly, this isn't how Rockstar Games reveals its games. It doesn't reveal games at E3, The Game Awards, or any event, and it's hard to imagine Rockstar Games' marketing team all of a sudden breaking this practice.

It's also a terrible time to reveal the game. If GTA 6 was already announced, it may not be a bad time to release a new trailer, but to reveal a big game during the hype of the Super Bowl is a risky call, because you run the risk of the announcement being drowned out by other Super Bowl commercial reveals and the game itself.

In addition to this, there's a ton of other variables working against a reveal at the Super Bowl, including reports about the game not being incredibly far into development. If -- emphasis on if -- Rockstar Games does show up at the Super Bowl, it's probably going to be with the first trailer of next-gen GTA 5.

H/T, Reddit.