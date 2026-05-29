The Witcher 3’s New Expansion Is Far More Detailed Than Players Think

After extensive speculation, CD Projekt Red has finally revealed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s newest expansion, called Songs of the Past. This DLC is set to explore another story featuring Geralt, marking the first new tale with the character since 2016’s Blood and Wine expansion for the same game. Before The Witcher 4 tells a brand-new tale of monsters both mythical and human, this DLC already is hinted at ways this legendary RPG is evolving beyond player expectations.

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Songs of the Past was hardly a surprising reveal, as there have long been rumors of a third expansion for The Witcher 3 due to a variety of shared leaks and clues online. After the conclusion of support for Cyberpunk 2077 and the reveal of The Witcher 4, this project is likely the most immediate assignment for developer CD Projekt Red for player to look forward to. This new content is meant to come along with new system requirements for The Witcher 3, but far more details were teased beyond proof of the DLC’s existence.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Announces The “Songs of the Past” Expansion For Release In 2027

A new story featuring Geralt of Rivia is set to arrive in 2027 with Songs of the Past, the latest DLC expansion for The Witcher 3. This expansion is coming to all systems, telling one last tale with Geralt before Ciri takes the reigns as the protagonist of The Witcher 4. As of this time of writing, there have been no details shown or shared about the contents of Songs of the Past‘s story, including how it might connect to the events of The Witcher 4.

The title of this expansion suggests that the expansion might take place in Geralt’s past, or perhaps feature characters from Geralt’s history returning in a new way. The wealth of source material CD Projekt Red can draw upon from the original Witcher novels means that the story could go in a number of directions. Most fans agree that Songs of the Past will take place after the events of The Witcher 3‘s story, in the same way the other expansions have done. Yet, there is no guarantee for what the DLC could be about other than a few small details.

Songs Of The Past Sets Up A New Story For Geralt Through Clues In Promotional Images

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

On April 30, 2026, CD Projekt Red released a new piece of artwork from The Witcher, celebrating the Gaelic festival of Beltane, or Belleteyn as per the studio’s words. This picture shows Geralt sitting at a campfire, relaxing as others celebrate around him. However, near Geralt’s side, players may recognize a familiar sword now shown in earnest through the image announcing the Songs of the Past expansion. In the DLC reveal image, Geralt is wielding neither his silver or steel swords, but a new blade with an ornate hilt unlike what players may have seen the Witcher use before.

Although a small detail, the comparison here is undeniable, with both swords from each promotional image matching up strongly. The fancy nature of this sword could have been a subtle tease for the upcoming expansion reveal, but some players are diving deeper into its implications. Some are claiming that the character Dandellion, also shown in the Belleteyn image, holds another clue to the location the DLC will visit. The coastal kingdom of Cidaris is a popular theory, where bards and fanciful themes might support Geralt’s use of a more decorated weapon.

The new blade’s purpose could hold significant weight in Songs of the Past‘s story, or exists as a fresh weapon Geralt can use to slay monsters. Regardless of which, this inclusion of another weapon follows a strange pattern in The Witcher 3‘s DLC teases. For Heart and Stone, Geralt is seen with one weapon, while Blood and Wine sees him wielding two. With Songs of the Past giving Geralt a third tool to his arsenal, this might just be a fun reference to how CD Projekt Red has promoted new content for the iconic RPG.

Development For The Witcher 3 DLC Is Not Being Handled Entirely By CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red

One of the biggest details players might not realize about the Songs of the Past expansion is that it is not being handled by CD Projekt Red entirely. The game is being developed partially by Fool’s Theory, a separate studio that has some veteran members of The Witcher 3‘s creative team. This adds a level of connectivity to the DLC, where people who worked on the original game are still largely present for its continuation.

Considering how Fool’s Theory is also working on a remake of the first The Witcher game, they are more than qualified to help CD Projekt Red in Songs of the Past‘s creation. However, with Fool’s Theory also being responsible for other games like The Thaumaturge and Seven: The Days Long Gone, their unique perspective and experience could shape a journey far different than what Blood and Wine or Heart and Stone offered nearly a decade ago.

In many ways, the upcoming expansion might have far greater hindsight for what The Witcher 3‘s systems can do than the DLC that came out only a year after the game’s release. Having such a long time to reflect on the story of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may have contributed to the extra details players can see being sown for Songs of the Past already, implying that this expansion may be one of the most memorable in the series yet.

What have you noticed about the Songs of the Past expansion for The Witcher 3? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!