PlayStation State of Play Leak Reveals God of War and Infamous PS5 Announcements

A new PlayStation State of Play leak has surfaced online ahead of Sony’s official showcase on June 2. So far, Sony has confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will headline the one-hour-long presentation, but that is all that it has teased. In the absence of official news and teases, there are rumors and leaks, some of dubious quality, but some that have manaaged to catch the attention of the online PlayStation community.

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The latest unofficial news comes the way of Red Gaming Tech, who name-dropped three game announcements and reveals potentially set for the PlayStation State of Play. Firstly, the insider claims a new God of War game — the long-rumored title starring not Kratos, but Faye — is going to be revealed at the presentation, presumably alongside a release window because this game has reportedly been cooking for a while. Adding to this, it is claimed that the rumored new Infamous game will also be revealed. However, Red Gaming Tech notes that they are less confident in Infamous showing up compared to God of War. Speaking of less confident, it’s also thrown out there in the same vein as Infamous that there will be a Resident Evil announcement, though there is no word if this is a new game, a new remake, or DLC for Resident Evil Requeim.

A Huge PlayStation State of Play

Sony is due a meaningful PlayStation of State Play, but getting a new God of War and Infamous game in the same show seems unlikely be the standards of PlayStation State of Play. When Sony has had this much in the past, it’s upgraded the presentation to “Showcase,” which it uses specifically for the purpose of distinction between smaller and bigger shows. That said, if Infamous isn’t a new game, but just a re-release or a remaster, then that would make more sense. That would not be a major announcement, and that would leave room for Marvel’s Wolverine to get the spotlight and God of War to get the big reveal pop.

Of course, take everything above with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information and it’s subject to change. Sony rarely comments on rumors and speculation, especially this close to a State of Play, so we do not expect this to change here, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.