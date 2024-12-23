GTA 6 Boss Promises Game Will Be “Breathtaking”

Heading into 2025, Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily the year’s most anticipated game. When it finally does come out, at least 12 years will have passed since the release of GTA 5, and that’s assuming the game will actually arrive next year. Fans are understandably impatient, but Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick promises that the wait will be worth it. In a YouTube interview with Conner Mather (via Gamingbolt), Zelnick used a number of adjectives to describe the game, most notably “breathtaking.” He also went on to tease some pretty big things for fans to look forward to.

“Our teams are focused on what’s new that you haven’t even thought about. You thought you were anticipating this thing, but this is way bigger, way better, more exciting and more beautiful than you could have possibly thought of,” Zelnick told Mather.

key art from gta 6

We’ll have to see whether GTA 6 can manage to live up to the hype, but at least the developers seem to be taking their time with it. In an era where a lot of games are rushed to market before they’re ready, the developers at Rockstar seem to be giving this one everything they’ve got. The wait has been agonizing for fans (and for some more than others), but if it means a polished game at launch that feels like a true evolution for the franchise, most fans will probably be able to forgive the wait.

While Rockstar and Take-Two are shooting for a release in fall 2025 for GTA 6, it remains to be seen whether the game will actually come out before 2026. Many in the industry are hoping that the game launches on time; the current console generation has been a difficult one for publishers, and it’s possible PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will get a significant sales boost once GTA 6 arrives. However, it remains to be seen whether that will actually happen. In a recent appearance on Kinda Funny Daily, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said that he would be “shocked” if the game actually came out on time, given Rockstar’s history. That comment wasn’t based on any specific insider knowledge about the situation, but was instead based on how many Rockstar games have slipped past their initial release dates.

Whether Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out a year from now, or a little bit later, hopefully Zelnick isn’t overstating things too much. After all these years, fans are going to be expecting a big step up from GTA 5, and a game that’s just decent isn’t going to cut it for most of the fan base. Hopefully fans can expect a new trailer soon to make the wait a little bit easier to deal with!

