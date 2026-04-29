GTA 6 Boss Teases the Game’s Price

Grand Theft Auto 6 boss Strauss Zelnick has teased the game’s price ahead of its release later this year. In the lead-up to GTA 6, countless rumors have come about and have suggested that Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive could look to charge as much as $100 for the game. While this price would represent a massive increase when compared to other titles on the market, the justification for such a value would be due to the scale and quality that GTA 6 is expected to have. Luckily, for those who have been concerned about this steep price for the game, it doesn’t sound like it will be happening.

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Speaking at iicon 2026 (via IGN), Zelnick briefly talked about the approach that Take-Two has with the price of GTA 6. While Zelnick didn’t clearly state what the game’s eventual price will be, he did make clear that Take-Two wants to charge considerably less as a way of making consumers feel like they’ve gotten a deal when buying the product. As such, it seems apparent that the belief that GTA 6 would end up retailing for far more than other video games isn’t something that will actually come to pass.

“Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less of the value delivery,” Zelnick said. “How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.”

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Although GTA 6 sounds like it clearly won’t be selling for $100, there are still quite a few options at which Take-Two and Rockstar could look to sell it at. While most games nowadays tend to retail for $69.99, a steeper cost of $79.99 has been seen with some titles over the past year. If Take-Two is truly trying to maximize its profits from GTA 6, then this latter price point seems like it’s in play, but we won’t know for certain until pre-orders for the game end up going live.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still poised to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year on November 19th. Marketing for the game is said to be kicking off at some point this summer, which means that we could be seeing new trailers and gameplay footage of GTA 6 relatively soon.

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