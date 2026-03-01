GTA 6 Pre-Orders Reportedly Going Live Soon

GTA 6 pre-orders look set to go live soon, a new PSN leak has revealed. The Grand Theft Auto VI release date is currently November 19, 2026. Assuming this release date is not delayed, then pre-orders on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X are going to go live sooner rather than later. The longer they don’t go live, the more it reveals a lack of confidence in the date. On the contrary, if pre-orders go live soon, it signals that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are confident in the current GTA 6 release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amid this speculation, GTA 6 title IDs have been uploaded to PSN, which in turn suggests pre-orders are getting ready to go live on the PlayStation Network. In turn, this will reveal what the price of the game will be, which has been the subject of substantial speculation and rumor mongering itself. According to the latest report about the game, Rockstar Games is preparing to charge $80 for the standard version of the game and then charge $100 for a Deluxe Edition. What this Deluxe Edition will have, remains to be seen.

PSN Leaks Imminent GTA 6 Announcement?

This discovery was made specifically by PlayStation Game Size, which specializes in scraping PSN for new information and leaks. Right now, it has not been corroborated by any other source, so take this new information with a grain of salt. PlayStation Game Size is very reliable, though.

As we have previously noted, we expect the GTA 6 gameplay trailer to go live sometime in late summer. If this is the case, then a third cinematic trailer is going to drop between now and then, assuming the game is following the marketing strategy of Red Dead Redemption 2, which so far it has. So, we could be getting a new trailer in the next month or two, and this trailer could be accompanied by a pre-order push, as this new development indicates.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, and PlayStation — have commented on this new development. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.