GTA 6 Radio Songs Reportedly Revealed

GTA 6 radio songs have reportedly been revealed, or at least reportedly leaked. Rockstar Games has yet to reveal a single song in GTA 6, and we do not expect this to change, as it has kept this information under wraps in the past. We aren’t going to know what songs are in GTA 6 until we insert the disc, boot it up, and start driving. Unless the soundtrack starts to leak. To this end, two different artists claim their music is in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto, one of which has worked with Rockstar Games more than once in the past.

One of the two artists is called Panama. This is not the artist who has worked with Rockstar Games in the past, making their claim a little less likely. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the artist claimed their 2023 track, Back to Life, is going to be in GTA 6. Now, the artist could be mistaken. Rockstar Games could also reverse this decision now that it has been leaked. And of course, it is also possible the artist is simply chasing some clout on the back of GTA 6 leak mania. All of these are possible, as well as this being an authentic leak. For what it is worth, the song does have a Vice City vibe. Further, if this were simply a promotional stunt, you’d think you’d spotlight a newer song, not a song that is three calendar years old.

Neon Indian Continues Working With Rockstar Games

Neon Indian, who has worked with Rockstar Games for both GTA 5 and GTA Online, also recently let slip that they are going to have music in GTA 6. They don’t say what music will feature, though. As you may know, their song Change of Coast serves as the soundtrack for a GTA Online introductory mission. Meanwhile, their song Polish Girl is featured on the GTA 5 radio.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is this new information unofficial, but it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate at a later date. So far, Rockstar Games has not commented on this new intel, and there are a variety of reasons why we do not expect this to change. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, if you have been holding your breath for the gameplay trailer for GTA 6, the latest information suggests you are going to be holding it for a while longer.

