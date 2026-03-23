PS5 Pro Users In “Disbelief” Over New “Game Changer” Exclusive Feature

PS5 Pro users are in disbelief over a new feature that is exclusive to the premium console and not available on the standard PS5. Sony recently released a PS5 Pro update that is arguably the biggest update to the console since its release. Most notably, the update included what has been coined as PSSR 2.0, which greatly enhances the visual quality of games that support the feature. Unfortunately, most games don’t make use of the feature, but the ones that do are transformed visually. PSSR, for those who do not know, is AI upscaling tech that takes lower resolutions and enhances them to higher quality automatically. The base PS5 does not have this tech, nor does the Xbox Series X.

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To this end, since the update dropped, the PlayStation 5 Pro Reddit page has been brimming with posts in awe of the feature and what it does to the games that support it. One of these posts, which has proven particularly popular on the page, notes they are in “disbelief” and have had to pick their jaw off the floor many times since the update released.

“PSSR 2.0 Is a Game Changer”

“PSSR 2.0 is a game changer,” reads the title of the post. “It’s been a few days since PSSR 2.0 rolled out, and boy, am I still in disbelief. I’ve now tested it on my full library of PSSR-compatible games, and I’ve had to pick my jaw up off the floor so many times…”

These types of posts have littered the PS5 Pro Reddit page since the aforementioned update. To this end, this is by far the most positive the page has been since the console’s launch.

The big question remains: how many games will properly support this feature in the future? Well, the problem is that right now, the majority of PS5 games don’t have PS5 Pro enhancements, let alone PSSR 2.0 support. Sony itself has released three games so far this year, and only one of them has PS5 Pro enhancements. The other two don’t, including its latest big release. And this has been the downfall of the PS5 Pro so far. The hardware tech is there, but it’s not being utilized well. A very similar thing happened with the PS4 Pro.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.