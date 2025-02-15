GTA 6 May Bring Back Controversial RDR2 Feature

Rockstar Games may bring back a controversial feature from Red Dead Redemption 2, and some of its other previous games, including some older GTA games, with the release of GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto fans have been desperate to learn more about Grand Theft Auto VI. So far though, Rockstar Games has given GTA fans nothing since the 2023 reveal trailer. Despite this, Rockstar Games remains adamant that the GTA 6 release date is still fall 2025.

In the absence of anything new, GTA fans have been going crazy for many months pouring over previous leaks, the official reveal trailer, and anything else that may squeeze one final drop of information or insight from. This includes the GTA 6 key art. To this end, in the GTA 6 key art, Lucia can be seen wearing a house arrest ankle bracelet or at least that’s what she appears to be wearing.

Now, we already know from the reveal trailer Lucia is in jail at some point during the game. The question is when during the game does this happen? Well, if it is at or near the beginning of the game then it is reasonable to think there may be some map restrictions at the start of the game that limit where players can go. And anyone who played Red Dead Redemption 2 will be familiar with this.

In the beginning of Red Dead Redemption 2, and much of the game, players can not go to Blackwater nor the desert. And there were narrative reasons for this, but some players were not please with the map restrictions. And these same fans will no doubt be unhappy if GTA 6 has something similar.

“Lucia’s ankle monitor seems like an obvious way to limit early-game movement, but what about Jason,” reads the post above. “If he doesn’t have the same restriction, could he have more freedom to explore? As far as I know GTA 5 was the only title that allowed full exploration from the get go. Will they do this again or maybe go back to their roots?”

The over 200 comments on the post reveal spit opinions on this possibility. While some players are open to this mechanic, others are hopeful the ankle bracelet is not indicative of this, citing how they didn’t like it in Red Dead Redemption 2 and other previous GTA games.

Whatever GTA fans may end up thinking about, it is seems a distinct possibility that the opening of GTA 6, at the very least, could have restrictions on where players can go, at least while controlling Lucia. That said, if the restriction is played on Lucia, there will no doubt be a narrative reason found to apply it to Jason as well.

