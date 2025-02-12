GTA 6’s 2025 Release Date Just Got Narrowed Down

GTA 6‘s release date just got narrowed down thanks to a new update for Borderlands 4. Rockstar Games is one of the best developers out there when it comes to hyping up fans. They take their sweet time making their games, but also construct carefully calculated marketing cycles that leave fans foaming at the mouth. It has been over one year since the GTA 6 trailer, something fans waited a decade for on its own, and we haven’t heard a peep about the game since then. Yet somehow, GTA 6 is still a trending topic across social media regularly because fans are so feverish for it.

Earlier today, Rockstar Games launched its own Discord server and it was filled with people asking about GTA 6. Of course, the developer had nothing to really share on the matter, so fans are just yelling into the void. It seems pretty likely that we will get a new GTA 6 trailer in the coming weeks given its gone so long without an update, but Rockstar could stay silent up until release day and it would still make billions of dollars and shatter records. Rockstar Games has yet to pin point an exact release date for GTA 6, but it seems like the window is shrinking.

The latest PlayStation State of Play provided a surprising update for Borderlands 4. The highly anticipated RPG is launching on September 23rd, just days after GTA 5‘s 12th anniversary. This may seem totally unrelated, but Rockstar Games owner Take-Two also publishes the Borderlands franchise. Take-Two already confirmed that GTA 6 is scheduled to release fall 2025 and has been strategic about its 2025 releases. The next Mafia game is slated for the summer and it is looking to give all of its big games as much room as possible.

Many assumed Borderlands 4 would release in the summer as well or in December to avoid GTA 6, but it looks like it may be releasing somewhat close to it. With Borderlands 4 taking the September release, it’s extremely unlikely GTA 6 will release in the same month. So, we can expect GTA 6 to release late October or early November. Late October would make the most sense since Rockstar Games saw a lot of success with Red Dead Redemption 2 releasing in that same window back in 2018.

Of course, there’s always a chance GTA 6 gets delayed, but hopefully that’s not the case. Take-Two is really relying on GTA 6 to be its big holiday release, but if it does slip, at the very least it will have Borderlands 4.