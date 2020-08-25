✖

Will GTA 6 be revealed this week? This week, one of the biggest gaming events of the year will happen: Gamescom. And to kick Gamescom off will be the return of Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live, which will feature two hours of game reveals, announcements, and updates. It's a big event that will feature some of the biggest upcoming games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the new Ratchet and Clank game. But will it feature the reveal of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI? Unfortunately, no.

Host and creator of Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live, Geoff Keighley, recently confirmed that GTA 6 will not be present. In fact, he found the suggestion a bit absurd.

"Somebody today tweeted me like, 'so does this mean Grand Theft Auto 6 is being announced?' And there's just silly stuff like that gets like thrown out there, and it's like no, there's just things that are not going to happen," said Keighley during a recent Q&A for the show.

Of course, if you're familiar with Rockstar Games you will have already known this was never going to happen. When it comes to Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar Games handles reveals on its own. In other words, when it inevitably reveals GTA 6, it won't be on a stage or during the live stream of a larger event. If it's anything like the reveal of Red Dead Redemption 2, we will get a couple of teasers and confirmations early in the week before a reveal trailer is dropped on social media and YouTube sometime later during the same week.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't officially confirmed GTA 6 is in development, but that hasn't stopped rumors, reports, and leaks about the game from flooding the Internet over the past few months.

For the latest on all of these rumors, reports, and leaks click here or peruse the relevant links below:

