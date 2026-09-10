Pre-Order the GTA VI Limited Edition DualSense Controller Now Before it Sells Out

Fans still have a few months to wait until the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, but it’s already considered the biggest release of the year. Estimates say that the game has already racked up over 5 million preorders, a number that’s hard to even fathom for even the best-known gaming franchises.

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The wait is hard, but there is one thing you can do to sate your thirst to get back to those mean streets. PlayStation’s limited-edition GTA VI DualSense controllers are open for pre-order as of today, selling for $84.99, and there’s no question that both are going to sell out. The controllers drop on November 19, so you can use one when you fire up GTA VI for the first time.

PS Direct currently has a queue open for the two colors, but if you don’t want to wait, you can grab one at a few other places. Don’t wait if you want to score one!

One of the retailers that has the controller in stock is Walmart. The Black colorway is not currently listed on the site, but the White is, with a button that says “Coming soon.” It’s worth keeping an eye on to see what happens next. Amazon and GameStop also have pre-orders open for the White colorway.

The controller is also available in Black, but the color is exclusive to the PS Direct store. If you wait in the PS Direct queue, however, it is still in stock there.

The Grand Theft Auto VI Limited Edition DualSense Controller comes in a special Vice City-inspired box that GTA fans will likely want to display on their shelves. It offers both Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity and features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for a highly immersive gameplay experience. Both the White and Black colorways feature a palm tree print on the body and the Grand Theft Auto VI logo on the touchpad. The

While the fight for these controllers may not be as bloody as Grand Theft Auto VI’s release day, the battle is certainly fierce. Grab one now before they vanish into the pastel sunset.