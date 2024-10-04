GTA 6 Fans Want Rockstar Games to Bring Back San Andreas Feature, But Here's Why It Won't

GTA San Andreas is a high point in the series for many Grand Theft Auto fans, partially because of its 1990s story and setting ripe with gang culture. Since its release, we haven't seen a Grand Theft Auto game that puts the same type of emphasis on gang culture and everything that comes with it. And we don't expect this to change, for a handful of reasons.

Over on Reddit, one of the top posts on the very active and popular GTA 6 Reddit page is a post pleading with Rockstar Games to bring back gang territory warfare with GTA 6. While this was a pillar of GTA San Andreas' story and gameplay, we don't think it will be with GTA 6.

First of all, neither of the game's protagonists, Lucia and Jason, seem to have any gang affiliations, and if they do, it is not as evident and central to the character as with CJ in GTA San Andreas. So, how would players participate in gang warfare if there is no narrative explanation for it?

Two, Miami does not have the same type of gang culture that Los Angeles does, let alone 1990s Los Angeles. In modern day Los Angeles there is estimated to be over 450 different gangs. In Miami, the estimate is around 70. In other words, not only from a characters perspective does it not make sense, but it makes less sense from a setting perspective. There are some prominent gangs in Miami, but it is not to the same level as Los Angeles.

Lastly, there is also the timeline. A 90s gang story makes much more sense than a modern gang story. 90s gang culture, especially of the west coast variety, is iconic, both audibly and visually. This just isn't the case in the modern era.

There will no doubt be gangs present in GTA 6, and likely some missions and content involving the various gangs of Vice City. Though, with Miami, there is every chance if this happens it would be international gangs from Central and South America and not domestic. Whatever the case, Rockstar Games is not just going to bring back gang turf wars unless it fits with the broader themes and tone the game is going for. And so far, nothing about GTA 6 suggests gang culture is at the center of the game.