GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date Potentially Revealed

It has almost been a year since the first GTA 6 trailer was released by Rockstar Games, shattering the Internet and records in the process. There is still no official word of when the second GTA 6 trailer will release, but with the game currently scheduled to release holiday 2025 via PS5 and Xbox Series X, a second trailer is surely on the horizon. To this end, it may actually release this month.

In a new promotional image for GTA Online, Grand Theft Auto fans noticed something fairly interesting. More specifically, it’s been noticed the promotional image features the moon in the Waning Gibbous phase. Is there anything to this? We don’t know, but some Grand Theft Auto fans think it is a subtle and cryptic GTA 6 tease.

If this is the case, it would point to something happening on November 22, which is when the Waning Gibbous phase will occur this month. Obviously, this can’t be related to a GTA 6 release date, so perhaps it is the release date for the second GTA 6 trailer. To this end, November 22 is a Friday, so it is not out of the realm of possibility this is the date. If the date was during the weekend, it would instantly debunk the theory. That said, the first GTA 6 trailer was notably revealed on a Monday.

For now, all we have is speculation. It is reasonable to expect the second GTA 6 trailer to be released sometime this year, but right now there is no guarantee this will happen, especially if the game is in danger of being delayed to 2026, which based on what we’ve heard through the grapevine, is a real possibility, or at least it was as of a few months ago.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. It never comments on speculation, so we don’t suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take this speculation like any speculation with a mighty grain of salt.

H/T, GTA 6 Countdown.