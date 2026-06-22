GTA 6 Connection With Marvel’s Wolverine Revealed

A connection between GTA 6 and Marvel’s Wolverine has been revealed. Obviously, GTA 6 is the most anticipated release in entertainment history. So much so that other video games are piling into September to avoid releasing anywhere near it, including Marvel’s Wolverine. The release of the new Marvel game is nowhere near as relevant in comparison, but in the context of 2026, it’s one of the biggest releases of the year. It and every other game this year are just dwarfed by GTA 6. Them both being 2026 games and coming to PS5 is about where the similarities end, or so we thought.

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It has been revealed that Brett Gipson — who is playing Sabretooth in Marvel’s Wolverine, which is a prominent role — is also appearing in GTA 6 as a character named “Ellis,” who Gipson lists on his CV as a “supporting” character. Comparatively, Sabretooth is listed as a “lead” character.

New GTA 6 Character Leak

We only have a handful of identified GTA 6 characters, though this should change soon because the third trailer for the game is expected to release this week alongside the launch of pre-orders. And this third trailer is expected to be a cinematic story trailer, where we should get to know a couple more characters, at the very least. If Ellis is a supporting character, though, we probably won’t see him in this trailer. Still, we only currently know the identity of a handful of characters, so to be able to add to this list with another is noteworthy.

Speaking of leaks, as Grand Theft Auto fans wait for pre-orders to launch on June 25, the game’s price has potentially leaked, revealing a potential $80 price tag, at least for a physical version of the game. This leak has not been confirmed yet, though, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. And so, technically, should this character leak, but there’s little room to doubt the validity of this one considering it comes straight from an industry actor.

Grand Theft Auto games are loaded with secondary characters, so Ellis really may end up being an inconsequential character. Whatever the case, it’s an impressive feat to land roles in two major releases in the same year. Only time will tell if Gipson did each role justice. For those not familiar with the name, some of his other recent roles include “Grunt” in Borderlands 4 and Varanis in Contra.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak in any capacity. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, MP1st.