New GTA 6 Footage Allegedly Leaked Online

New GTA 6 footage has allegedly leaked online ahead of its release on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year. Over the weekend, a PSN leak seemingly relayed word that GTA 6 pre-orders are going live soon, which means a price reveal is imminent. A day later, there is another leak, this time involving alleged gameplay footage. And if the footage is fake, it is a very impressive fake because, on the surface level, it passes the sniff test.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Instagram, there is an account that goes by “Vice City Alligator.” This account recently shared footage recovered from their phone of what they claim is footage of a four-year-old development build of the game they were provided by a friend who worked at Rockstar Games. Emphasis on “worked,” as in they don’t work there anymore, hence why the user can finally share the footage. Unfortunately, while the footage appears legit, it is not very exciting. As you can see for yourself below, in addition to being dated, the footage is pretty mundane, showing a bridge with traffic going across it. According to the user, it was captured straight from a developer’s desktop.

The World Waits for GTA 6 Gameplay

If this footage is real, it will certainly be taken down in the coming hours by either Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. The account will almost certainly be nuked as well. If the footage stays up, that will seemingly confirm it as fake, but as noted, this does appear to be genuine footage. It’s possible that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive could get sneaky and leave it up to give off the impression it is fake, but there’s no reason to expect this, considering every previous genuine leak of the game has targeted it aggressively.

Of course, there is an insatiable hunger on the internet to see more GTA 6, and, in particular, GTA 6 gameplay, which Rockstar Games has yet to show in an official capacity. If pre-orders are going live soon, though, then a third cinematic trailer is likely on the horizon. Meanwhile, the first-ever gameplay trailer is probably not coming until late summer.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.