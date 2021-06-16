GTA Online Is Shutting Down on PS3 and Xbox 360

✖

Rockstar Games has announced that the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Grand Theft Auto Online -- often referred to as simply GTA Online -- will be shutting down on December 16th. According to the announcement, while GTA Online will be going away for those consoles, the actual mainline story mode of Grand Theft Auto V will still be playable in full with no trouble on both. This shutdown purely affects GTA Online and GTA Online only.

"As we continue to move forward with updates and support for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto Online — as well as prepare for this Fall's launches of the new expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club, will officially be shutting down on December 16, 2021," the official announcement from Rockstar Games reads in part.

GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021 Details: https://t.co/JsIRTHxGP9 pic.twitter.com/xn5GbMDkCV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 16, 2021

Rockstar Games also announced that website stat tracking, online multiplayer, and leaderboards for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire will also shut down on September 16th. In general, it would appear that the developer is moving on from supporting its titles from two generations ago, which makes sense given that it is gearing up for the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As noted above, GTA Online for both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 is scheduled to shut down on December 16th. Grand Theft Auto Online, which is often referred to as simply GTA Online, is the online multiplayer component that released alongside Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are scheduled to launch this year. It continues to receive free updates that range in size and significance but maintains a large playerbase. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Grand Theft Auto Online right here.

How do you feel about GTA Online shutting down on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360? Do you happen to still play on either of those consoles?